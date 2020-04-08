Skip to Content
Yuma County coronavirus cases climb to 17

Number of potential patients tested grows as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District confirms another case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases countywide to 17. The illness has yet to cause a death in Yuma.

Health officials are not releasing any details about the patient, except to say they are recovering in isolation. However, the numbers indicate the latest patient is a woman between the ages of 18 and 39.

Meanwhile, the number of potential patients tested for coronavirus continues to grow. To date, 345 people have been tested.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases17
Total patients tested345
Total deaths0
Female Patients635%
Male Patients1165%
Patients ages 0-170
18-39740%
40-59425%
60+635%

There are currently 2,726 cases of coronavirus in Arizona.  The illness has killed 80 Arizonans. 

