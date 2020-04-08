Yuma County coronavirus cases climb to 17

News

Number of potential patients tested grows as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District confirms another case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases countywide to 17. The illness has yet to cause a death in Yuma.

Health officials are not releasing any details about the patient, except to say they are recovering in isolation. However, the numbers indicate the latest patient is a woman between the ages of 18 and 39.

Meanwhile, the number of potential patients tested for coronavirus continues to grow. To date, 345 people have been tested.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases 17 Total patients tested 345 Total deaths 0 Female Patients 6 35% Male Patients 11 65% Patients ages 0-17 0 18-39 7 40% 40-59 4 25% 60+ 6 35%

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus Cases]

There are currently 2,726 cases of coronavirus in Arizona. The illness has killed 80 Arizonans.