Yuma County coronavirus cases climb to 17
Number of potential patients tested grows as well
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District confirms another case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases countywide to 17. The illness has yet to cause a death in Yuma.
Health officials are not releasing any details about the patient, except to say they are recovering in isolation. However, the numbers indicate the latest patient is a woman between the ages of 18 and 39.
Meanwhile, the number of potential patients tested for coronavirus continues to grow. To date, 345 people have been tested.
Here's a closer look at the latest statistics:
Coronavirus in Yuma County
|Total confirmed cases
|17
|Total patients tested
|345
|Total deaths
|0
|Female Patients
|6
|35%
|Male Patients
|11
|65%
|Patients ages 0-17
|0
|18-39
|7
|40%
|40-59
|4
|25%
|60+
|6
|35%
[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus Cases]
There are currently 2,726 cases of coronavirus in Arizona. The illness has killed 80 Arizonans.
