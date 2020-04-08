The impact of COVID-19 on Agriculture

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - A COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the United States, it's changing the daily lives of Americans including those in Yuma County.

Yuma County's billion-dollar industry is seeing a shift in daily work due to COVID-19 between farmworkers working the fields, to the growers, and the farmers.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 pm as Carmen Valencia speaks to Paul Brierley, the Executive Director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture on how the global pandemic could impact the Ag industry.