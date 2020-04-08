Teen hopes to play football again after COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley teen who tested positive for COVID-19 is holding on to the hope of recovery to play his first year of college football.

Jacob Gomes was a starting wide receiver for the past two years at Southwest High School in El Centro.

His next stop in his football career was to play for Fullerton College in Fullerton, California.

He was supposed to begin training this summer, however, with him contracting the virus he is unsure when he will be able to get back on the field.

Jacob suffers from asthma, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people that suffer from asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.

COVID-19 can affect your respiratory tract (nose, throat, lungs), cause an asthma attack, and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease.

