Teamsters Union expresses “no confidence” in two Imperial County leaders

Union claims members are not being protected from coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Teamsters Union Local 542 has sent a letter to two Imperial County leaders late Wednesday to express "no confidence" in their abilities and responsibilities in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The union represents Imperial County workers. The letter was addressed to Human Resources and Risk Management Director Rodolfo Aguayo, and Director of Public Health Janet Angulo. It accuses them of failing to look out for county workers' safety and well being during the pandemic.

The letter claims three county workers have tested positive for the illness. It goes on to reference the recent closure of the Brawley One-Stop Center. The county announced the center's closure Wednesday evening due to possible coronavirus exposure, but did not disclose the source of that exposure. The union claims an employee at the center actually has contracted the virus.

The union claims Aguayo and Angulo had a responsiblity to inform that person's co-workers of their risk of contraction. It also accuses them of not maintaining proper sanitization at its facilities, and of not enforcing guidelines that could protect employees from the illness.

The letter goes on to demand an action plan from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors to protect both county workers and the general public from exposure to the virus.

Read the entire letter here.