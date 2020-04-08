Number of recovering patients grows in Imperial County

News

2 new cases identified

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) says it has identified two new cases of coronvirus in the Valley, but statistics show more people are recovering from the illness.

As of Wednesday, 75 people have tested positive for the virus. Of those, only 55 are considered active cases.

Here's a look a the latest numbers from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County

Positive Cases 75 Patients Tested 598 Active Cases 55 Recovered 17 Deaths 3

Across the border in Mexicali, the number of coronavirus cases has now climbed to 84. Five people have died from the illness. The state of Baja California saw its cases grow by 80 in just one day.

