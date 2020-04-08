Missing 17-year-old body recovered from canal

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-First responders recover the body of the 17-year-old who went missing in the canal over the weekend in Mexicali.

La Voz de la Frontera said the body was found near Ejido Heriberto Jara, approximately eight kilometers from the point where the 17-year-old entered.

With the help of family members and search rescuers, they found the 17-year-old's body Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, the 17-year-old went into the water along with a 13-year-old boy before realizing how deep it was. Reports said the current dragged off the 17-year-boy before he could get out of the water.