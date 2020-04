News

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire just outside of Holtville Wednesday morning.

The Imperial County Fire Department says it is a second-alarm fire at the 2700 block of McKim Road.

Emergency Services is also at the scene and advises the community to stay clear of the area as units conduct operations.

