Brawley One-Stop Center closes to due potential coronavirus exposure

Location expected to re-open next week

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Effectively immediately, the Brawley One-Stop Center will close for the remainder of the week due to the possiblity of coronavirus exposure.

Imperial County has not released any details on the source of the exposure. It does say the building will be fully sanitized before it resumes operations on Monday, April 13.

During the closure the public can still request appointments using the following phone numbers:

