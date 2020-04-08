Brawley One-Stop Center closes to due potential coronavirus exposure
Location expected to re-open next week
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Effectively immediately, the Brawley One-Stop Center will close for the remainder of the week due to the possiblity of coronavirus exposure.
Imperial County has not released any details on the source of the exposure. It does say the building will be fully sanitized before it resumes operations on Monday, April 13.
During the closure the public can still request appointments using the following phone numbers:
- Behavioral Health Services – (442) 265-5080
- Social Services – (760) 337-6800
- Workforce and Economic Development Services – (442) 265-5375
KYMA.com, News 11 and 13 On Your Side are looking for further details on the closure. Stay with us for continuing coverage of this developing story.
Comments