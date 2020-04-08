Baja California COVID-19 numbers up by 80 in one day

News

Total cases now at 240

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-In just a day, Mexican health officials report the fifth coronavirus death in Mexicali, with 80 new cases in Baja California of people infected with the coronavirus.

The Secretary of Health in Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico said there are a total of 13 deaths in Baja California and 240 confirmed cases.

In Mexicali, there are now 84 people infected, with five deaths and Tijuana went from 95 cases to 146, with eight deaths.

Health officials say Tijuana and Mexicali have the most people infected and deaths throughout the state.

State authorities attributed the increase in infections to three main factors.

-The first factor has to do with the fact that people have ignored the measures to take shelter in their homes.

-The second factor is due to non-essential companies continue to operate.

-The third factor is due to the lack of information implemented by the secretary of health to immediately seek the attendance of suspected COVID-19 cases.

On the other hand, the Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla instructed the Secretary of Labor and Social Security to close those non-essential industries and companies that continue keeping their workers working without security measures.

This comes after workers in Mexicali and Tijuana voiced their concerns of COVID-19 saying they were afraid of the spread and demanded the company to suspend work during the pandemic.

The governor said that companies must stop operations if they are not essential and pay their workers 30 days of full wages, otherwise, they will be penalized.