Arizona Gives Day raises nearly $5 million in donations for nonprofits

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-Arizona Gives Day raises nearly $5 million for Arizona nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona Gives Day (AGD) is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers that began in 2013. Arizona Gives is designed to help people learn, locate and contribute to worthy causes all while enabling nonprofits to share their stories and engage the community.

This year, 32,440 donations totaling $4,770,689 were collected and made to 900 organizations.

Donors also generated $141,727 for the Emergency Relief Fund, which will be distributed equally among each of the 983 participating nonprofit organizations. Donations to the relief fund can be made until the end of April.

Additionally, 2,097 volunteers pledged 78,961 hours to the state’s nonprofit community.

"We kept watching the numbers come in all night and the pace never slowed,” said Kristen Merrifield, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits. “We are deeply, deeply grateful to the people of Arizona for their incredible generosity when so many are facing significant financial and health challenges because of this pandemic. There’s an amazingly strong message there about our state.”

For more information about the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, visit www.aznonprofits.org.