YumaStrong campaign raising COVID-19 relief funds for local non-profits

News

AZ Community Foundation of Yuma partnered with United Way of Yuma County to match donations.

Tuesday is Arizona Gives Day.

An annual giving movement uniting non-profit organizations.

You may have seen the purple, teal, and bronze signs popping up around Yuma that read, “We will get through this together #YumaStrong.”

This isn’t just an uplifting message, it’s actually a donation campaign to help local non-profit organizations get through this global pandemic.

The idea started on Facebook.

Veronica Shorr, regional director of Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma (ACF), said, “We had a community person, who had the idea, who then relayed it to somebody who prints signs [Print Zoom]."

One thing leads to another and Shorr came on board as a sponsor.

The signs are free and available to everyone for pickup at the ACF Office, located at 350 W 16th St #304, Yuma, AZ.

However, as a thank you, how about making a donation to a community COVID-19 response fund in honor of AZ Gives Day?

Donations will go into a pool of grant money available to support your local non-profit organizations currently taking a hit from coronavirus related closures.

“You have non-profits who serve a lot of the community, and they can no longer meet. They can no longer get together. Their doors have been shut down as well," Shorr said.

ACF, in partnership with United Way of Yuma County, has over $100,000 in matching funds to go dollar-for-dollar with every donation, doubling the impact.

Shorr said, “Yuma is known to step up to the plate whenever there is a crisis. We always come together and this is the perfect time to do so and [make an] impact in a huge way.”

Non-profits providing an immediate need or service to the community can fill out a one-page form on azfoundation.org/covid19.

Most grants will be approved.