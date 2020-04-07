Skip to Content
Yuma County health officials confirm one new case of coronavirus

Countywide cases now stands at 16

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirms one additional case of coronavirus, bringing the countywide total of cases to 16.

Health officials are not releasing any details on the latest patient, except to say they are recuperating in isolation. However, new numbers indicate the patient is a man between the ages of 18 and 39.

Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases16
Total patients tested333
Total deaths0
Female Patients531%
Male Patients1169%
Patients ages 0-170
18-39637.5%
40-59425%
60+637.5%

Arizona now has 2,575 cases of coronavirus. 73 Arizonans have died from the illness, none of them in Yuma County.

