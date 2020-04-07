Yuma County health officials confirm one new case of coronavirus

News

Countywide cases now stands at 16

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirms one additional case of coronavirus, bringing the countywide total of cases to 16.

Health officials are not releasing any details on the latest patient, except to say they are recuperating in isolation. However, new numbers indicate the patient is a man between the ages of 18 and 39.

Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases 16 Total patients tested 333 Total deaths 0 Female Patients 5 31% Male Patients 11 69% Patients ages 0-17 0 18-39 6 37.5% 40-59 4 25% 60+ 6 37.5%

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus Cases]

Arizona now has 2,575 cases of coronavirus. 73 Arizonans have died from the illness, none of them in Yuma County.