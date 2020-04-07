Workers in Mexicali voice concerns over COVID-19

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)- Workers at Clover Wireless Repair Center in Mexicali have stopped working due to the lack of security and hygiene measures required to protect themselves from the pandemic.

Workers say that despite the fact that a case of coronavirus was confirmed along with two other suspected cases, the company keeps putting their lives at risk.

They say they are afraid of the spread and demand the company to suspend work during the pandemic.

However, workers demand the company to pay them according to the worker's law, as well as the benefits that correspond to them arguing that it is a non-essential company.

Other employees report that even on sick days, the company refuses to pay them sick time.

There are over 2,000 workers working for Clover Wireless. However, other workers from various companies in Mexicali continue to demand the same rights from their employers.

Breakdown of the coronavirus cases in Baja California