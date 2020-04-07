The “GiveBack” Challenge

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- H.L. Suverkrup issues a challenge to other schools to #GiveBack during this pandemic.

Last week H.L. Suverkrup donated their supplies of hand sanitizers and cleaning wipes to the hospital.

Now Pueblo Elementary School is taking up the challenge and collecting supplies to donate to local assisted living facilities. Pueblo Elementary is also working on having masks made for the residents.

Salida de Sol Elementary School will also collect hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies to donate to Hospice of Yuma on Wednesday and encourage others who would like to contribute to do the same.