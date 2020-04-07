Recovered coronavirus patient gets special sendoff

News

Health care workers celebrate woman's recovery

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - A mother of five from New York experiences a moment of joy amid the sadness of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was all caught on camera.

Video shows Christina Paz leaving Staten Island Hospital after a two week battle with the virus. Doctors and nurses recorded the moment Christina's husband wheeled her out of the facility

Christina spent more than 15-days in the hospital's critical care ward. She's now expected to make a full recovery. After the celebration staged by her caregivers, she said she was feeling really good.