Skip to Content
News
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
Published 8:48 am

Recovered coronavirus patient gets special sendoff

Health care workers celebrate woman's recovery

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - A mother of five from New York experiences a moment of joy amid the sadness of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was all caught on camera.

Video shows Christina Paz leaving Staten Island Hospital after a two week battle with the virus. Doctors and nurses recorded the moment Christina's husband wheeled her out of the facility

Christina spent more than 15-days in the hospital's critical care ward. She's now expected to make a full recovery. After the celebration staged by her caregivers, she said she was feeling really good.

Coronavirus / National-World

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply