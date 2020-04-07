Number of Imperial County coronavirus cases tops 70
No additional deaths from the illness
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials say 73 people have now tested positive for coronavirus countwide. The illness has killed 3 Valley residents.
Here's a look a the latest numbers:
Coronavirus in Imperial County
|Positive Cases
|73
|Patients Tested
|596
|Active Cases
|59
|Recovered
|11
|Deaths
|3
For general questions about coronavirus call the Department’s information line at 442-265-6700 or visit ICHD's website.
