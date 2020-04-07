Number of Imperial County coronavirus cases tops 70

News

No additional deaths from the illness

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials say 73 people have now tested positive for coronavirus countwide. The illness has killed 3 Valley residents.

Here's a look a the latest numbers:

Coronavirus in Imperial County

Positive Cases 73 Patients Tested 596 Active Cases 59 Recovered 11 Deaths 3

For general questions about coronavirus call the Department’s information line at 442-265-6700 or visit ICHD's website.