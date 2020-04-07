Law enforcement educates, enforces executive orders

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With all of the executive orders put into effect over the past three weeks, law enforcement is making sure the community knows what they can and can’t do.

There is a price to pay for not following the restrictions put in place by Governor Doug Ducey's recent executive orders. Law enforcement jsut might come knocking on your door.

“This is kind of hard right now and it’s kind of taxing on families, but we’ve got to get through this in order to stop the virus from spreading,” explained Sergeant Lori Franklin, Yuma Police Department.

If you break the rules you could get into legal trouble.

“There is absolutely misdemeanor charges that can be filed,” said Sgt. Franklin.

Those in violation will also have to pay up, with fees and even probation, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday a social media video surfaced showing a Winterhaven man coughing on a gas pump. Yuma Police said they made contact with the man and he voluntarily spoke to officers.

“This was all voluntarily. He came in and talked to us. He gave us the reason- said he saw it on social media,” explained Sgt. Franklin.

Yuma Police sent charges of unlawful disposal of a biological substance to the county attorney’s office for review.

“It’s not a good idea. It’s not funny. It’s going to make people angry and scare people about what am I touching and that’s why social distancing is so big,” explained Sgt. Franklin.

But what Yuma Police are focusing on the most is educating our community.

“I know its weird in this time with social media, the media, the newspaper, but some people just haven’t heard it yet. So we are trying to educate first. Enforcement is the last option that we want to take. We want to educate, but if we have to then yes enforcement will be taken," said Franklin.