Yuma man charged after accusations of sexually molesting a child

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of sexually molesting a child repeatedly was back in court Monday, where he was formally charged with 24 counts tied to sexual abuse with a minor.

Jody Brown is accused of using various sex toys on the victim and even having sex with the child in several places, including his car.

Court documents also show the alleged abuse started sometime in February and continued through March.

According to court documents obtained by News 11, Brown even allegedly had the victim watch porn with him.

Prosecutors also said Brown recorded some of the criminal sex acts, and this is now part of their evidence.

Yuma County Sheriffs Office reported that they were notified by Amberly's Place about the situation, when investigators responded and served a search warrant.

He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.