Yuma County Sheriff’s Office to enforce Governor’s Executive Orders
People and businesses could face fines and possible jail time for violations
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says it's prepared to enforce Governor Doug Ducey's Executive Orders on essential services and recreation.
Last week Gov. Ducey extended his stay at home order to include the following types of businesses:
- Barbers
- Cosmetology, Hairstyling, Nail Salons, and Aesthetic Salons
- Tanning Salons
- Tattoo parlors
- Spas
- Massage Therapist services
- Public park amenities including basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds, and public restrooms
- Public and communal pools
- Swap meets
Violation of an Executive Order is considered a Class 1 Misdemeanor. The maximum penalty for failure to obey such orders includes:
- 6-months jail time
- 3-years probation
- $2,500 fine
YCSO encourages everyone to obey restrictions and follow CDC guidelines for hygience and social distancing. Right now it urges everyone to stay home unless they absolutely have to go out.
Comments