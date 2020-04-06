Yuma County Sheriff’s Office to enforce Governor’s Executive Orders

News

People and businesses could face fines and possible jail time for violations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says it's prepared to enforce Governor Doug Ducey's Executive Orders on essential services and recreation.

Last week Gov. Ducey extended his stay at home order to include the following types of businesses:

Barbers

Cosmetology, Hairstyling, Nail Salons, and Aesthetic Salons

Tanning Salons

Tattoo parlors

Spas

Massage Therapist services

Public park amenities including basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds, and public restrooms

Public and communal pools

Swap meets

Violation of an Executive Order is considered a Class 1 Misdemeanor. The maximum penalty for failure to obey such orders includes:

6-months jail time

3-years probation

$2,500 fine

YCSO encourages everyone to obey restrictions and follow CDC guidelines for hygience and social distancing. Right now it urges everyone to stay home unless they absolutely have to go out.