Two Imperial County employees test positive for coronavirus

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Imperial County cemployees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

County leaders say both employees are isolated at home and recovering. Neither has been at work for at least three weeks.

Imperial County officials say federal privacy laws prevent them from releasing any more information about the workers.

“Our well wishes and prayers are extended to these employees and at their extended families as they battle this virus. Our employees are our best asset, we will continue to implement best practices to protect them and slow the potential spread of COVID-19.” said Luis A. Plancarte, the Chairmain of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

Many offices remain closed to the public or have implemented reduced hours of operation or appointment only practices.