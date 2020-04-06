Stores closing on Easter Sunday

News

Read on for stores staying open April 12

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many grocery stores choose to close on Easter Sunday, and with coronavirus (COVID-19) making grocery stores a recent hot-spot, some stores see it as a day of rest.

For instance, Sprouts Farmers Market has announced it will close on Easter Sunday to give its more than 30,000 store team members time to rest and spend with loved ones.

Groceries have already reduced hours to give staff time to restock shelves and clean, even adding special hours for seniors during the pandemic.

With April 12 coming up, it's the perfect day to catch up on some much-needed rest.

The following stores will close on Easter Sunday:

Target

Costco

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sam's Club

Aldi (except California locations)

Trader Joe's

The following stores will remain open: