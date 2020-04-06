Pinal County sues Arizona Department of Health

News

Officials want more information on coronavirus patients

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several Pinal County officials have filed a lawsuit against the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Pinal County Health Department. They want the agencies to release more information about people who test positive for coronavirus, and about those killed by the illness.

The suit does not seek personal information on the patients. However, it does want county and state health officials to release the dates they contracted the illness, as well as their zip codes.

The lawsuit also calls for more details on testing practices, and pending test results. In addition, it compells the state and county to release more information on the number of patients hospitalized, and on the number of ventilators available in Pinal County.

At least seven county leaders have signed off on the suit, including the mayors of Apache Junction and Florence, the Apache Junction fire chief, a number of county supervisors, and the area's state representative.

The Pinal County Health Department offers general information about the county's coronavirus cases on its web site, but directs those wanting more details about individual cases to the the Arizona Department of Health Services.