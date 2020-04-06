No new coronvirus cases in Yuma County

News

Health officials urge residents to wear face masks to keep numbers low

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials say they discovered no new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

So far, 15 county residents have contracted the illness. Health officials have now tested more than 300 people for the virus countywide. Here's a look at the latest stastics:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Confirmed Cases 15 Total Tests Administered 306 Total Deaths 0 Female Patients 5 33% Male Patients 10 67% Patients ages 0-17 0 18-39 5 33% 40-59 4 27% 60+ 6 40%

There are currently 2,465 cases of coronavirus in Arizona. The illness has killed 65 Arizonans, none of them from Yuma County.

County health officials now urge Yuma area residents to observe the CDC recommendation to wear cloth face masks. Many people don't show symptoms of coronavirus even when infected, so masks are a way to protect those around you from possible exposure to the illness. Health officials say masks do not eliminate the need for social distancing. They encourage Yumans to stay home except for essential outings even if they have masks.