New scoreboard ranks communities on social distancing

Yuma and Imperial Counties both get poor grades

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - A new scoreboard ranks communities on how well its residents are practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Unacase Online Social Distancing Scoreboard rates states and counties with letter grades, just like a report card. It measures a number of travel factors gathered from cell phone data.

Overall the U.S. earned a D. People in Hawaii earned an A. Those in Connecticut and Washington, D.C. both got A-minuses.

The states of California and Arizona both earned C's. The report card gives Yuma County residents a C-minus for social distancing. It gives Imperial County a D.

You can check out the report card on Uncast's website.