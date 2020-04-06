Local salons close but are optimistic they will come back stronger

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local salons, tattoo parlors, and spas were ordered to close Saturday evening, but one salon owner is optimistic her business will come back stronger than before.

Premier Salons closed its doors Saturday afternoon at 4, to do its part in stopping the spread of the Coronavirus in Yuma.

Owner Karina Schofield said that she saw it coming, but it was more what was the salon going to come back from the closure. She remains optimistic.

"I'll tell you something, when we come back we are going to come back stronger," said Schofield.

Schofield is also making sure her employees can worry about one less during the closure by not making them pay their monthly rent.

"One thing that I had kept thinking about was how is it that I can put my girls at ease, my team," explained Schofield. "So, one less thing they would have to stress about would be the rent."

