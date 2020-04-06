Local car club presents check to non-profit while practicing Social Distancing

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Chapter of StreetWise Car Club donated a check to Saddles of Joy, all while keeping social distancing in mind.

Last February, the world was in a different place and for car enthusiasts the car show season was just starting. One of the events held each year is the StreetWise Car Club Show. This year it took over the Yuma Civic Center. Cars, bikes and so much more came from afar to take part in the annual show.

The Yuma Chapter of StreetWise Car Club chooses a non-profit each year to donate to and this year they chose Saddles of Joy, a local therapeutic ranch that uses support animals. A month later, the world is in a different place and the club had to take certain steps to present the non-profit with a check while maintaining a safe distance.

Members maintained a six-foot radius around each other and the receiving party. They wanted the presentation to be public to remind us all that our non-profits need us now more than ever.