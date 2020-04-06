Imperial County health officials recommend face masks

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials now say cloth face coverings should be worn whenever Valley residents are in a public setting.

"It is extremely important to emphasize that individuals who choose to wear face coverings should continue to maintain social distancing and practicing preventive measures like frequent hand washing to protect themselves and others from [coronavirus] COVID-19. In order to be effective, face coverings should be used along with the protective measures to protect our community." says Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County's Health Officer.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends people wear a cloth face mask to cover their nose and mouth any time they go out in public. Health officials discourage the public from using N95 or surgical masks. These masks are in extremely short supply, and should be reserved for health care workers. Instead, the CDC suggests using bandannas, scarves, or homemade masks.

It should be noted, cloth face coverings should not be put on children younger than two-years old. They're not advised for those with breathing problems, or for anyone who may have trouble removing it by themselves.

Health experts warn, face masks, scarves or bandannas do not remove the need for social distancing. They also do not give anyone an excuse to disregard stay at home orders.