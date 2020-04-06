Experts predict tough week in battle against coronavirus

News

NBC's Sam Brock has the latest on the fight to save lives

MIAMI, Fla. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - With multiple states heading into what experts believe will be make-or-break weeks in the fight against cornavirus, overnight President Donald Trump tried to put a positive spin on the escalating situation.



"We're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel…" said the President.

But just 24-hours earlier, Trump admitted..



"There will be a lot of death, unfortunately…"

It's an assessment echoed by his top health advisors.



"The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It's going to be our 9/11 moment." said Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

The President also doubled down on his calls to use the anti-malaria drug hydroxichloroquin, even though there is no evidence it is effective against the virus.



"What do you have to lose? They say take it. I'm not looking at it one way or the other. But we want to get out of this. If it does work, it would be a shame if we didn't do it early." said Trump.

He even weighed in when Doctor Anthony Fauci of the Coronavirus Task Froce was later asked about the drug.

"Can you weigh in on this issue of hydroxychloroquin?" a reporter asked.

"Do you know how many time's he has answered that question - 15 times." interjected the President.

Alarming new projections point to peaks in New York, Detroit, and New Orleans in just a matter of days. Nine states still refuse to enace full "stay at home" orders, including Iowa.



"If additional action is necessary to protect the health and safety of Iowans, I will do so." said Governor Kim Reynolds, (R-Iowa).

But the Surgeon General says it's vital component of stopping the spread.



"Give us a week, give us what you can, so that we don't overwhelm our healthcare systems over this next week." said Dr. Adams.

On Sunday, many turned to their faith, but some ignored the science of social distancing. In Louisiana, one church held its usual Sunday Mass. Pastor Tony Spell led his congregation at the Life Tabernacle Church. Police arrested Spell last month for holding services in spite of a ban on large gatherings.



"They would rather come to church and worship like free people than live like prisoners in their home." said Reverend Spell.

"Here in Florida, the governor drawing heavy criticism for saying the government 'doesn't have the authority' to close places of worship. Of the 15 states most vulnerable to this disease, 11 of them, mainly in the south, have religious exemptions. Sam Brock, NBC News, Miami."