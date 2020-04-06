Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

News

British Prime Minister's coronavirus symptoms worsen

LONDON (KYMA, KECY) - Doctors have moved British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the intensive care unit of a London hospital.

Johnson's office says his coronavirus symptoms have worsened. They say he is conscious and does not need ventilation at this time.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.” Statement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office

Johnson was admitted to the hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will handle some of the Prime Minister's duties while he is hospitalized.