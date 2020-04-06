Border Patrol stops over 250k in meth over the weekend

News

CAMPO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people are arrested after trying to smuggle thousands of dollars worth of meth over the weekend.

The first incident occurred around noon on Friday, April 3, when a man driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler attempted to pass-through the Interstate 8 checkpoint near Campo.

A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the vehicle, and agents sent the driver to secondary inspection.

Upon searching the Jeep, agents discovered multiple plastic-wrapped packages under the vehicle's front floorboards.

Agents also found packages under the front and rear seats, inside the tail-lights and air filter, beneath the dash board, and inside the back-seat pockets.

80 packages in total tested positive for methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $198,112.

The 23-year-old driver is a U.S. citizen. He and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Second weekend meth bust at same checkpoint

The second incident took place on Sunday, April 5, at approximately 12:45 p.m.

A woman driving a black Honda Civic attempted to cross the same checkpoint. After a brief conversation with agents, they sent the 30-year-old to secondary inspection.

While questioning her further, a canine alerted agents to the Honda.

Inside, agents found 74 plastic-wrapped packages insine the gas tank. They tested positive for methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $93,735.

The woman and drugs were turned over to the DEA. In both cases, border patrol seized the vehicles.