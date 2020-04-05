Parents of children swept away in Tonto Basin flood facing charges

News

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The parents of children who died last year after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters are now facing manslaughter and child abuse charges.

On November 29, 2019, the family's large military-style vehicle was swept away after trying to cross a flowing creek that was marked closed.

Search efforts determined Willa and Colby Rawlings, along with their 5-year-old cousin Austin, were killed in the incident.

The parents are now charged with multiple counts of child abuse and manslaughter, according court records:

Daniel Rawlings is being charged with seven counts of child abouse and three counts of manslaughter.

Lacey Rawlings is being charged with seven counts of child abuse.

