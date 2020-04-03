Three members of California law enforcement killed by coronavirus

News

Virus blamed for deaths of two deputies and one police officer

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it has lost another deputy to the coronavirus.

Deputy David Werksman died Thursday. Werksman was 51-years-old. He'd served the sheriff's office for 22-years.

Deputy David Werksman, Riverside County Sheriff's Office



Werksman died on the same days a Deputy Terrell Young. Young too was a veteran of the sheriff's office. He'd served for 15-years. Young worked as a detention officer. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco speculates the deputy may have contracted the illness through contact with an inmate. It's still unclear if Young and Werksman had any close contact.

Deputy Terrell Young, Riverside County Sheriff's Office

In northern California, Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer died from coronavirus Tuesday. Armer was the first member of law enforcement killed by the illness in California.

Detective Marylou Armer, Santa Rosa Police Department

The virus has killed eight New York City police officers.