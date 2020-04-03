More than 50 sickened by coronavirus in Imperial County

News

Health officials say hundreds have now been tested

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the Imperial Valley climbed to 52 on Friday.

Officials aren't releasing any details on the newest patients, except to say they are in isolation. Health investigators are looking into their contact history, and will notify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Here's a look at the latest statistics:

Coronavirus in Imperial County

Positive Tests 52 Negative Tests 335 Pending Results 1 Total Tests Administered 389 Deaths 1

There are currently more than 11,000 cases of coronavirus in Californa. The illness is blamed for nearly 250 deaths.

