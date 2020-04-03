More than 50 sickened by coronavirus in Imperial County
Health officials say hundreds have now been tested
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the Imperial Valley climbed to 52 on Friday.
Officials aren't releasing any details on the newest patients, except to say they are in isolation. Health investigators are looking into their contact history, and will notify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.
Here's a look at the latest statistics:
Coronavirus in Imperial County
|Positive Tests
|52
|Negative Tests
|335
|Pending Results
|1
|Total Tests Administered
|389
|Deaths
|1
There are currently more than 11,000 cases of coronavirus in Californa. The illness is blamed for nearly 250 deaths.
