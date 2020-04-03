Dunkin’ Donuts members get a free donut every Friday in April

News

(KYMA, KECY)- Dunkin' Donuts is giving a free donut every Friday in April to uplift spirits during coronavirus.

The coffee chain is giving away a free donut with a purchase of a beverage to members of its rewards program.

Dunkin' Donuts extended its March promotion through April to bring a little extra joy at the end of each week.

DD Perks Members: We wanted to continue sprinkling joy ✨... so we're extending Free Donut Friday into April! That's four more Fridays to treat yourself. ✨When DD Perks members buy any drink, they get a free 🍩 pic.twitter.com/HpETpG6c2C — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 2, 2020



