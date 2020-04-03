Skip to Content
Dunkin’ Donuts members get a free donut every Friday in April

(KYMA, KECY)- Dunkin' Donuts is giving a free donut every Friday in April to uplift spirits during coronavirus.

The coffee chain is giving away a free donut with a purchase of a beverage to members of its rewards program.

Dunkin' Donuts extended its March promotion through April to bring a little extra joy at the end of each week.


