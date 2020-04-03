Disney to furlough employees, waives annual pass fees

News

(KYMA, KECY)- With no set date to re-open, Disney announced plans to furlough non-union workers and stop collecting payments for its annual passes.

“Disney employees have received full pay and benefits during this time, and we’ve committed to paying them through April 18, for a total of five additional weeks of compensation,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we’re forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time.”

CNBC reports during the furlough, employees will receive healthcare benefits. Employees will also be eligible for $600 per week in federal compensation through the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill, as well as state unemployment insurance, according to Disney.

Reports said the company also announced Thursday that it has made changes to annual pass holder tickets because of COVID-19.

For guests who purchased their annual pass in full, their passes will be extended for the number of days that the parks remain closed.

For those on a monthly plan, Disney will halt all future payments and refund any payments made between March 14 and April 4.