Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 12:27 pm
Published 12:14 pm

Child abuse and domestic violence is rising amid coronavirus lockdown

Screen Shot 2020-04-03 at 11.57.29 AM

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY ) - Lockdowns around the world during the health crisis bring an increase in domestic violence and child abuse.

Director of the Healing Journey in Yuma, Estrella Fitch, said she is in fear of the women and children who cannot escape their household during the pandemic.

Nationally the statistics show a decrease in reported cases of domestic violence.

Fitch said there are two battles to confront.

News 11's Carmen Valencia will have a breakdown of how the community can help vulnerable groups get through the crisis on Kyma beginning at 5 p.m.

Coronavirus / Top Stories / Yuma County Coronavirus

Carmen Valencia

Carmen Valencia joined KYMA in early September of 2018 as a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply