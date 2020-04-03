Child abuse and domestic violence is rising amid coronavirus lockdown

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY ) - Lockdowns around the world during the health crisis bring an increase in domestic violence and child abuse.

Director of the Healing Journey in Yuma, Estrella Fitch, said she is in fear of the women and children who cannot escape their household during the pandemic.

Nationally the statistics show a decrease in reported cases of domestic violence.

Fitch said there are two battles to confront.

