YRMC restricts visitations to help protect against coronavirus

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-As of Wednesday, April 1, visitors are no longer permitted in any of the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) locations.

YRMC said the restrictions are to further protect the health of the patients and the community.

Visitor restrictions are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions include the YRMC’s main campus, Cancer Center and all YRMC outpatient clinics/facilities.

The public can now also expect the following changes in these areas:

Emergency Department: All visitors (those dropping off a patient) are asked to please wait in their car or to return home.

Ambulatory/Outpatient Clinics: All visitors (those dropping off a patient) are asked to please wait in their car or to return home.

YRMC is working with families to encourage the use of video chat services such as Zoom or Skype.

Families are also encouraged, when possible, to help assure that patients are admitted with their smartphones or tablets, along with necessary chargers.

Families, friends, and the community, in general, are also encouraged to use YRMC’s website to send Cheer Cards to patients.

By visiting YumaRegional.org/CheerCards, cards aimed at brightening someone’s day can be sent to a specific patient or to an anonymous patient in need. To send a card to the latter, simply fill out “Any Patient” in the name field.

YRMC would like to thank the community for its understanding and cooperation.