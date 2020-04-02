U.S. Navy expected to relieve captain of coronavirus-infected aircraft carrier

News

Capt. Brett Crozier to retain rank but lose command

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The U.S. Navy is expected to announce the captain of an aircraft carrier infected with the coronavirus will lose his command.

Capt. Brett Crozier, USN

Captain Brett Crozier is expected to retain his rank, and remain in the Navy. Crozier commands the USS Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier with a crew of 5,000. Crozier raised the alarm after numerous members of his crew contracted the illness. His letter begging the Navy for help quickly made headlines.

As of Wednesday, 93 sailors had tested positive. More than a thousand left the ship and went into isolation on Guam. As many as 2,700 sailors are expected to disembark the ship this week. A small crew will stay aboard to maintain the ship.

NBC News reports Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly is expected to announce the decision Thursday evening in a briefing. The official reason for Crozier's relief of duty is "a loss of trust and confidence."