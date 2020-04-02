Power shut-off in Mexicali amid coronavirus pandemic

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)- Despite the fact that both state and municipal authorities have agreed with the Comision Federal Electricidad (CFE) to avoid power cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, the request has not been met.

The leader of the Mexican Civic, Sergio Tamai, who has been sitting outside CEF's establishment since Wednesday, demands the suspension of power cuts in homes and businesses.

The activist, who was accompanied by a group of followers, demands that the company suspends the power cuts, mainly in homes where low-income families live.

Sergio Tamai urged CFE to reconnect electric power service to those homes who were recently shut-off.

Juan Francisco Bada, a representative of the CFE in the Mexicali area, promised that the requests will be reviewed by the CFE authorities to give a prompt response.

On the other hand, customers complained about the poor service CFE has provided in recent days since the ATMs have failed to give receipts.

Customers are concerned that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic the electric power service in their homes will be suspended.