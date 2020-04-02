Number of Yuma County coronavirus cases grows to 15

News

Testing continues across the county

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials say two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Yuma County. That brings the total number of cases to 15.

The newest patients remain in isolation. Health officials are investigating their contact history. They will reach out to anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Here's a look at the latest numbers:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total Cases 15 Total Tests Administered 212 Female Patients 5 33% Male Patients 10 67% Patients aged 0-17 0 18-39 5 53% 40-59 4 27% 60+ 6 40% Total Deaths 0

Arizona currently has 1,598 cases of coronavirus. The virus has killed 32 people, none in Yuma County.