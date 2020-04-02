Skip to Content
Number of Yuma County coronavirus cases grows to 15

Testing continues across the county

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials say two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Yuma County. That brings the total number of cases to 15.

The newest patients remain in isolation. Health officials are investigating their contact history. They will reach out to anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Here's a look at the latest numbers:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total Cases15
Total Tests Administered212
Female Patients533%
Male Patients1067%
Patients aged 0-170
18-39553%
40-59427%
60+640%
Total Deaths0

Arizona currently has 1,598 cases of coronavirus. The virus has killed 32 people, none in Yuma County.

