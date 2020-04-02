New England Patriots plane to bring more than 1 million N95 masks to Massachusetts

News

BOSTON (KYMA, KECY)-The New England Patriots plane is on its way back from China with more than a million N95 masks.

WHDH reports Gov. Charles Baker wrote on Twitter that thanks to some “serious teamwork” and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, local front line workers fighting the coronavirus will receive more personal protective equipment.

According to reports, the plane flew to China Wednesday morning to pick up the supplies. However, the plane was only allowed on the ground no longer than three hours.

No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020

WHDH said the plane is expected to land Thursday afternoon.