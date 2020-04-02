National Guard in Yuma County

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA , KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey ordered the National Guard to help grocery stores restock the shelves across the state including those in Yuma County.

About seven guards in uniform began alleviating grocery workers, able to fill the demand for restocking supplies at several Food City's Wednesday night from night until dawn.

“A natural disaster comes in seasons, those are predictable. This what we are seeing right now, no one saw it coming, we’re all adapting," said Gregory Romero- Hernandez, a Specialist E4 with the Arizona National Guard.

Romero- Hernandez is part of the seven National Guards in Yuma County out of the over 600 in the state. He said being in Yuma has a different meaning because these are the stores he grew upcoming too. “Six months into my career and I’m back in my hometown helping my community in a time of need," said Hernandez

Like thousands of people, Hernandez's work takes him away from his loved ones. However, he said his family is what keeps him going. “It’s easy as a phone or FaceTime call away," said Hernandez.

The National Guards told News 11 its mission is only meant to be short-term. Until grocery stores can hire more workers. Giants like Walmart and Alberton's are rushing to hire new employees.