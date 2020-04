News

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - A 67-year-old man is now facing misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and backing into the wrong driveway eventually crashing into a home.

Yuma Fire Department and Yuma Police both responded to the scene on Thursday morning at the 1500 Block of W. 14th Street in Yuma.

Fortunately, no injuries or damages to the property were reported, only minor scuffs to the car the man was driving.