FDA loosens restrictions on gay men donating blood during coronavirus pandemic

News

(KYMA, KECY)-The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revised its blood donor guidelines Thursday, easing the restrictions for gay and bisexual blood donors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC News reports the new guidelines to consist of reducing the donation deferral period for sexually active gay and bisexual men from 12 months to three.

Meaning healthy men will now have to abstain from same-sex sexual activity for 90 days before they are eligible to donate blood.

Reports said prior to the release of Thursday’s updated guidelines, restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men, who represent about 70 percent of all new HIV infections in the U.S., had come under increased scrutiny from lawmakers and LGBTQ advocates, particularly after coronavirus fears forced the cancellation of many in-person blood drives.