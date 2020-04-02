Arizona Governor holds TV town hall

News

Watch recast of the discussion here

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey, (R-Arizona) participated in a virtual town hall Thursday night, where he took questions from viewers around the state and provided the latest information on the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Ducey was joined by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Ruiz.

The Governor discussed resources for families and kids during school closures, measures to ensure those impacted by COVID-19 don’t lose their homes, efforts to protect seniors and those most at-risk and more.