Yuma County Detention Center takes coronavirus precautions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Detention Center is taking extra precautions to keep the inmates and staff safe from the coronavirus.

Sherriff officials state inmates who were convicted from county jails will be temporarily suspended from entering the jails for 21 days across Arizona.

This precaution is being taken to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As of now, there are no coronavirus cases at any of the prison complexes in Arizona, which has over 42,000 inmates.

