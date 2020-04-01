YRMC says it will not release the names of coronavirus patients

News

Hospital says privacy and protection of their patients are its priority

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some Yuma County residents believe health officials and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) should make public the names of local coronavirus patients. The hospital tells 13 On Your Side, that's not going to happen.

YRMC, and most medical facilities are bound by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, better known as HIPAA. It's a federal statute designed to protect patients' privacy. It makes disclosing any medical information illegal.

But, does the law still apply in times of public emergency? 13 On Your Side's Cody Lee gets the answer from YRMC tonight at 10.