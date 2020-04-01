Trumps administration postpones asylum court hearings over COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - The Trump administration moved to postpone all immigration court hearings for thousands of asylum-seekers that have been returned to Mexico.

Advocates with asylum- seekers in fear of the impact this could have on migrant families awaiting their hearings along the southern border in Mexico.

In a general statement from the Justice Department, a spokesperson said asylum-seekers in Mexico who are scheduled to appear before an immigration judge in the U.S. from now until April 22, should report the border.

News 11's Carmen Valencia will speak with an immigration attorney on the impacts this may have on the families and the already backlog of cases in the system.