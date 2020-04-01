Second coronavirus death reported in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A second person has died from the coronavirus in Mexicali, health officials reported Wednesday.

Officials confirmed Tijuana's first coronavirus death Wednesday, bringing a total of three deaths in Baja California.

The secretary of health in Baja California, Alonso Perez Rico, said there are 43 confirmed cases throughout the state. Ten more cases were confirmed bringing the new total to 15 in Tijuana and 28 in Mexicali.

The secretary of health confirmed among those confirmed cases is a woman who is seven-months-pregnant. Among the new suspected cases is also a one-month-old baby whose mother tested positive for coronavirus.

In less than 24 hours, suspected cases in Baja California escalated from 111 to 149.

The state official explained that of the three confirmed deaths all suffered from obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

He explained that the three people that died were all men, between the ages of 50 to 65.

He recalled that the last two weeks were critical due to the coronavirus outbreak. State authorities want to remind the community to respect social distancing and to remain isolated in their homes.