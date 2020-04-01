Mental health and coping during coronavirus

News

(KYMA, KECY)- For some, it's difficult to cope with fear and anxiety.

Here's how to cope with fear and uncertainty to protect your health during the coronavirus.

Although people respond to stressful situations differently, The National Institute of Health advises you and your family to:

Take breaks from the news.

Take care of your body: Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate.

Try to eat regular, well-balanced meals; get some physical activity every day; give yourself time to get a full night’s sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.

Make time to unwind: Try to engage in activities and hobbies you enjoy. Engaging in these activities offers an important outlet for pleasure, fun, and creativity.

Connect with others: Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. Digital tools can help keep you stay connected with friends, family, and neighbors when you aren’t able to see them in person.

Set goals and priorities: Decide what must get done today and what can wait.

Focus on the facts. Sharing the facts about COVID-19 and understanding the actual risk to yourself and people you care about can make an outbreak less stressful.

